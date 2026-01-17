Another cold blast for Florida; but first, snow? where?

We continue to monitor the winter storm closely as it crosses the Southeast and could bring winter precipitation to parts of the panhandle early Sunday morning. This weekend, we have noticed the high-pressure system has shifted east of Florida. This has allowed those to shift and come up mainly from the southwest across much of the peninsula. These changing winds have allowed the temperatures to warm nicely on Saturday afternoon. We are watching a low-pressure system that will cross the southeast on Sunday. The storm will also push a cold front across the Sunshine State on Sunday, possibly bringing winter precipitation to parts of the panhandle and rain across North and Central Florida, with isolated rain across South Florida.

Snow is coming to parts of the Panhandle. It will not be like the storm last year, and although there will be some totals, it will bring little impact. Most of it will likely melt off by the time most people wake up. pic.twitter.com/0A3pjIDt5U — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) January 17, 2026

This winter storm is not expected to be as severe as the one we experienced in 2025. At the moment, the higher chance for snow to fall would be across the western portion of the panhandle. Cities like DeFuniak Springs and Tallahassee could see mixed precipitation, but we’re not expecting high winter precipitation amounts. Most of the snow will affect ceilings and green areas that tend to stay colder for a bit longer. Therefore, some might wake up just in time to still see a coating of snow on the floor.

Snow probabilities have increased overnight, but forecast impacts (little to none) have not changed as warm ground temperatures and a recovery in Sunday afternoon temperatures will keep accumulations light and/or of short duration. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/DI972sSSVQ — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 17, 2026

Any snow that falls will be sporadic. We’re not expecting widespread snowfall, but some patchy areas with winter precipitation at most, mainly across Leon County westward toward Walton, and perhaps in eastern Santa Rosa County.

As a low-pressure system continues to move toward the Carolinas. It will drag a cold front that will bring another shot of cold air across the panhandle, Central Florida, and South Florida just in time for Martin Luther King Day. Rain will impact North Florida in the morning on Sunday, but its moisture will be dissipating as the front moves southward.

Before the front moves, there could be some showers brushing the coastal areas of southeast Florida. The clouds will linger across South Florida for much of the day on Sunday, but once the winds veer and take over from the north on Monday, most of the state will remain sunny and cool. Seas will be dangerous, with small craft advisories in place at least until Monday at 1 p.m. along the west and east coast of Florida. Please stay off the water seas will be rough and high waves.