Torey Alston out as Broward College President

The Broward College Board of Trustees has dismissed the school's president Torey Alston, just 18 months into a four year term.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Alston's relationship with the board has soured in recent months over computer errors that prevented students from enrolling and low nursing license exam scores.

Earlier this month, the board scheduled an special meeting to consider a motion made by Trustee Michael Caschette to terminate Alston without cause.

That meeting was cancelled after a Broward judge intervened and ordered the sides into mediation last week.

Those mediation efforts resulted in a settlement agreement and Alston was removed from his post on Tuesday.

Before serving as President of Broward College, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Alston to serve on the Broward County Commission in 2021. He resigned eight months later after DeSantis appointed him to the Broward County School Board in 2022. He lost his re-election bid in 2024.

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