Historic king tides overwhelm south Florida

It looked like hurricane flooding. But there wasn't a hurricane anywhere near south Florida. Historic king tides sent saltwater spilling over seawalls, flooding neighborhoods and forcing the closure of Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Bridge.

Water levels reached heights comparable to those recorded during some past hurricanes, leaving even longtime residents stunned by the extent of the flooding.

KING TIDE FLOODS DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE DURING BOAT SHOW



📍 Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Florida, USA 🇺🇸



Downtown Fort Lauderdale submerged as seasonal king tides push saltwater from the ocean into city streets. The flooding, not caused by rainfall, highlights the… pic.twitter.com/IzBDv7F8pA — 🥷🏽 (@Whi_rlz) October 30, 2026

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson takes us to the heart of Fort Lauderdale, where an extraordinary collision of tides, wind and rising seas pushed the water into places it had never reached before.

The flooding was intensified by persistent onshore winds that pushed additional seawater against the coast during exceptionally high astronomical tides.

The Virginia Key (VAFK1) tidal gauge recorded a preliminary peak of 2.54' (MHHW) between 10-11am this morning. Since consistent records began at the site in 1994, this is the 3rd highest peak value recorded behind Hurricane Wilma (#2 - 2.55') and Hurricane Irma (#1 - 3.63'). https://t.co/0v3yRpO7wG pic.twitter.com/Uck5gXdPyD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 27, 2026

And while king tides are a natural occurrence, scientists warn that rising sea levels are making coastal flooding more frequent and increasingly difficult to manage. The event also highlighted the challenges facing South Florida's aging drainage systems, which can allow seawater to flow backward into streets when tides become exceptionally high.