Developing storm system leads to flooding rainfall across parts of state

A developing storm system continues to produce rounds of heavy rainfall across the Florida peninsula, leaving some communities vulnerable to flooding.

Much of the southern half of the state is under a Flood Watch as abundant moisture is expected to remain in place through at least early Tuesday.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible south of the Interstate 4 corridor, with isolated areas receiving 3 to 5 inches where thunderstorms train over the same locales.

Forecast rainfall over the next 5 days.

Some communities, especially around Lake Okeechobee, were inundated with 5 to 7 inches of rainfall on Sunday.

Any additional precipitation could create significant problems for areas where lakes and drainage systems are struggling to keep up.

Officials in Okeechobee County made the decision to close schools and county offices Monday, and a shelter was even opened for residents at Seminole Elementary School.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. Our teams will continue monitoring school facilities and local roadways, and we will keep families informed of further updates. Any need for a makeup day will be addressed in the days ahead," the Okeechobee School District said in a statement.

Farther east, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a catastrophic Learjet crash that occurred in Palm Beach County during Sunday's inclement weather.

Investigators have said at least nine people were reported to have been killed and two shelters were opened for hundreds of people who had difficulty reaching their homes.

Press Conference Following Today's Tragic Incident:



Governor Ron DeSantis joined local officials to give an update and address the community. The crash caused significant debris, damage to surrounding infrastructure, and prompted road closures and evacuations in the adjacent… pic.twitter.com/1snjPKAmZw — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) November 1, 2026

Weather conditions are expected to be one of many factors investigators will examine during the coming months.

Meanwhile, conditions along Florida's Atlantic coastline are expected to deteriorate as the developing storm system moves offshore.

The combination of the strengthening storm system and a ridge of high pressure centered over the mid-Atlantic will once again make beach conditions hazardous, with rip currents, coastal flooding and erosion possible.

Hazardous beach conditions expected as storm system develops in Atlantic.

Wind gusts through the first half of the week could top 40 mph, while seas are expected to reach as high as 10 feet.

Both swimmers and boaters are advised to use extreme caution through the week, as conditions will remain challenging.

Forecast models show most of the rainfall moving offshore by late Tuesday, Election Day, with the weather pattern generally becoming less active toward the latter part of the week.