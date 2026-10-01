Finding your way through the questions on your ballot for the 2026 midterms.

There's more at stake in the 2026 election than the races for governor, Congress and the state legislature. Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions.

We have already covered how, where and when you can vote for the Nov. 3 general election, in a detailed article which includes links to sample ballots, a list of early voting locations and where you can drop off vote-by-mail ballots.

But the ballots in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are filled with questions that can be a little tricky to comprehend — and could have a direct impact on your lives.

Every voter in the state will have their say on three constitutional amendments, including one of the most debated items in recent cycles: Amendment 3. That would increase the homestead exemption for all non-school taxes, giving major tax breaks for homeowners while creating a huge cut to the tax base of local governments.