‘In these hours of anguish’: South Florida lawmakers, María Corina Machado pray for Venezuela

Members of South Florida's congressional delegation joined Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in a chorus of solidarity following news late Wednesday of two devastating back-to-back earthquakes striking Venezuela.

Machado, posting on X, said "my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish."

"May strength, serenity, and solidarity prevail among us in the face of this difficult moment," she wrote. "May God protect every Venezuelan, our families, and our homes. Today, more united than ever."

Machado is living in exile after leaving Venezuela in December.

READ MORE: Back-to-back powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela, causing widespread damage

The South Florida lawmakers, who represent the nation's largest Venezuelan community, asked the public to pray for the Venezuelan people.

Posting on X, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Miami, said her “thoughts and prayers” were with Venezuela and expressed support for families affected, those still waiting for answers and first responders.

“The strength of the Venezuelan people has been tested time and again,” she wrote. “I have no doubt they will face this moment with the same resilience, courage, and hope that have carried them through every challenge.”

She urged the international community to help the Venezuelan people.

"Today, more than ever, Venezuela needs urgent humanitarian aid," she wrote. "The world must respond quickly to save lives and alleviate the suffering of a people facing an immense tragedy."

Other members of the South Florida congressional delegation echoed her sentiments on X.

Wrote U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Miami: "Praying for the safety and wellbeing of Venezuelans affected by these earthquakes."

U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Miami, wrote that "the Venezuelan people have already faced too many hardships. May God protect them, grant them strength, and be with them in this difficult moment."

“As we continue to monitor the situation, I pray for the safety of all those affected, for the emergency teams working tirelessly on the ground, and for the families awaiting news of their loved ones," Gimenez wrote.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes roiled the region, with buildings evacuated in cities and areas spread as far as Brazil’s Amazon about 1,050 miles away. There was reported widespread damage, collapsed buildings and panicked residents in the streets.

In a brief address to the nation late Wednesday, acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez did not give any figures of homes and buildings damaged, injures or fatalities.

The earthquakes damaged the country’s main airport, Simón Bolívar International Airport, severely enough to lead to its closure, she said, adding that classes are being canceled for several days.

“We urge our population to remain calm,” Rodríguez said. “We urge unity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story