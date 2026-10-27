Two-thirds of Latinos think country is headed in the wrong direction, poll says

In next week’s midterm elections, President Trump and the Republicans stand to lose the sizable gains they made with Latino voters in 2024 — and a new FIU poll indicates just how badly, both nationwide and in Florida.

The survey, by Florida International University’s Latino Public Opinion Forum and the YouGov research firm, reflects deep Latino disapproval of Trump.

Only two years after he won a record share of Latino voters for a Republican presidential candidate, roughly two-thirds of them now think the country is headed in the wrong direction — especially on affordability but also immigration enforcement, where they say Trump has gone too far.

“Latinos believe this administration has hurt them, and has also shown little respect for them,” said the LPOF’s director, Eduardo Gamarra, who noted the poll also points to a high Latino turnout in the Nov. 3 midterms.

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“It is a punishment vote that appears to be coming, and I think it’s going to be particularly severe.”

Gamarra says one of the poll’s key findings is that the responses of Florida Latinos — who are usually more supportive of Trump and Republicans — mirrored the country.

“In this survey we see Florida really catching up to the rest of the country on most issues,” Gamarra said. “Florida no longer is such an outlier among Latinos.”

Trump, he added, has even lost support among Florida’s traditionally and reliably Republican Cuban voters.

Nationally, the FIU poll shows Trump’s approval rating among Latinos has plummeted to 33%, and to only 40% in Florida. What’s more, almost 70% say they have felt anti-Latino discrimination since Trump took office again last year.

Gamarra warns Democrats, however, that the findings don’t necessarily mean Latinos are “re-aligning” back to their party. Rather, he said, it suggests only “a de-alignment” from the GOP.