Angelique Rodriguez | Fresh Take Florida
Person Page
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Florida removes Trump’s personal information from voter files, after president wrongly cites new lawThe Palm Beach County Office of the Supervisor of Elections said it approved Trump’s request earlier this year but never checked the legality of it. The move shields from disclosure Trump’s home and mailing addresses, birth date, party affiliation and email address. The change separately makes it harder to identify when Trump votes by mail versus in person.