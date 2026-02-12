'Freedom of expression': Black Art Matters in West Palm Beach spotlights local musicians, visual artists

The annual Black Art Matters series is back in downtown West Palm Beach. The free event shines a spotlight on young and emerging Black artists from across Palm Beach County each week during Black History Month.

“We are an expression of who we are and those who came before us,” said local artist Taylor Ambrose, who performs as T.Rose.

She’s one of the headliners for this year’s showcase, hosted by the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority in partnership with the City.

Launched in 2021 by Tiffany Faublas — marketing director at the West Palm Beach DDA — this year’s Black Art Matters series at CityZen Garden will spotlight a different performer each Thursday in February.

One-man-band soul guitarist Teddy Derulo kicked off the series on Feb. 5, vocalist T. Rose on Feb. 12, the Palm Beach Lakes High School Choir on Feb. 19, and young visual artist Via closing out the month on Feb, 26.

T.Rose is an active local performer, often singing original songs and covers that center on love and empowerment at venues around the area, including working with popular art and culture collectives such as FLAVARS.

T.Rose., whose current single “Indecisive” is streaming on major platforms, will perform original songs along with covers of well-known R&B hits — classics from contemporary artists like Teyana Taylor and Alicia Keys to soul-jazz legends like Nina Simone.

She told WLRN Black music offers a window into the social commentary that underpins Black culture.

“ It really speaks to the times that we're in, where so many of our rights and so many of our experiences are being diminished,” she said. “We matter. This is what matters. [Music] serves as a freedom of expression."