Miami Beach brings back rainbow crosswalk as a sidewalk on city property

A new version of the Miami Beach Rainbow Crosswalk is back – this time outside of the street.

The LGBTQ symbolic crosswalk was quietly removed by the Florida Department of Transportation Oct. 6, 2025. That was after the DeSantis Administration said painted crosswalks could jeopardize road safety.

READ MORE: 'Wasteful, hateful': South Florida residents oppose rainbow crosswalks crackdown, poll shows

Now, Miami Beach has reassembled the more than 3,000 colorful pavers on city property, steps away from Lummus Park. It’s accompanied by a commemorative plaque and a new rainbow bench.

"It was the straight members of the Miami Beach City Commission that said we're gonna collect these bricks piece by piece and make out of them a mosaic of love that today stands more visible for everyone to know that Miami Beach continues being the most inclusive and beautiful destination in the state of Florida," said City Commissioner Alex Fernandez in an interview with NBC 6.

The crosswalk unveiling was part of the city’s Pride celebrations, which runs through this weekend.

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