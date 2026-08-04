Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unveils 2026–27 season of free and accessible arts

For nearly two decades, the glass and granite towers of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts have anchored Downtown Miami's cultural skyline. But inside its grand halls, the mission has always extended far beyond ticketed galas and touring Broadway blockbusters.

This week, the venue announced its upcoming 2026–27 Arsht Impact season, unveiling a lineup of free and "Pay What You Can" programming designed to bring world-class arts directly to every corner of Miami-Dade County.

The newly announced slate features more than a dozen community-focused events celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of South Florida. Highlights of the upcoming season include:

Vibrant Cultural Traditions: Community-wide celebrations for Día de Muertos and uplifting gospel music gatherings.

Miami Heritage: A high-energy hip-hop performance spotlighting local breakdance pioneers who helped shape South Florida's urban dance movement.

Haitian Heritage Month: A rich tribute featuring traditional Haitian music and dance performances.

Wellness & Family: Hands-on, wellness-focused arts workshops and all-ages interactive events hosted across various neighborhood locations throughout Miami-Dade County.

By pairing world-class staging with flexible financial access, the center aims to eliminate price barriers that often separate local residents from premier cultural institutions.

Community engagement has been woven into the institution's DNA since its doors first opened in 2006. Over the last two decades, the Arsht Impact initiative has established itself as one of the region's largest drivers of arts equity and creative education.

A part of the Arsht from its inception, Arsht Impact education and community programs offer free access to more than 42,000 people each season, 80,000 students each year and have connected with well over one million community members since the Arsht opened in 2006, according to Arsht officials.

The following events are free and open to the public:

ARSHT ON THE ROAD

October 18 and February 21. Four more dates to be announced.

Pay What You Can: Free

JOURNEY TO DIA DE MUERTOS FEATURING CALPULLI MEXICAN DANCE COMPANY

November 1, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Pay What You Can: Free; $10 suggested

The event begins on Thomson Plaza with a Día de Muertos-inspired gathering featuring live music, calavera-making (sugar skulls), hands-on art activities and performances. The journey continues inside Knight Concert Hall with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, whose vibrant production follows a small town in Mexico as residents joyfully welcome the spirits of departed loved ones. Through dance, storytelling and cultural traditions, audiences will discover the beauty, history and meaning behind Dia de Muertos.

Courtesy / artist management Journey to Dia de Muertos featuring Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS: A SOUTH FLORIDA GOSPEL CELEBRATION

December 12, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Pay What You Can: Free; $10 suggested

Courtesy / artist management Sounds of Christmas - A South Florida Gospel Celebration

Celebrate the Christmas holiday with an unforgettable evening of gospel music, holiday joy and inspirational performances by Pastor Marc Cooper, Gospel Fest Miami artistic advisor, together with some of South Florida's favorite gospel voices to the stage. This special concert brings the spirit of Christmas to life through powerful songs of faith, hope and celebration.

GOSPEL FEST MIAMI: ARSHT GOSPEL CHOIR INVITATIONAL

February 7, 2027 at 6 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Pay What You Can: Free, $10 suggested

Taylor Brown / Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Mt Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist - Arsht Gospel Choir Invitational

Back for its third year, the Arsht Gospel Choir Invitational welcomes choirs and ensembles from all backgrounds to compete for a cash grand prize and the opportunity to perform at Gospel Fest Miami. The invitational will showcase choirs from three categories: church, community and collegiate. Choirs will perform at the Knight Concert Hall, highlighting their vocal skills with originality, creativity and showmanship for a panel of judges and a live audience. Applications will open September 14, 2026.

HERITAGE FEST

February 20, 2027 at 12 p.m.

Ziff Ballet Opera House

Free or Pay What You Can

Alex Markow / Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County In celebration of Black History Month, the Arsht’s 8th annual Heritage Fest invites the community to a free, all-ages day honoring the rich traditions, creativity and contributions of pan-African artists.

In celebration of Black History Month, the Arsht’s 8th annual Heritage Fest invites the community to a free, all-ages day honoring the rich traditions, creativity and contributions of pan-African artists. Guests can come for part of the festivities or stay for the full celebration, enjoying food vendors, live performances, family-friendly activities and dancing. Designed to spotlight, celebrate and amplify pan-African artists in our community, Heritage Fest will begin with free family fun in the afternoon and culminate with an evening concert on Thomson Plaza.

THE GROUND ZERO EXPERIENCE: MIAMI AND HIP-HOP CULTURE

April 17, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Pay What You Can: Free; $10 suggested

WorldRedEye.com The Ground Zero Experience - Miami and Hip-Hop Culture.

Experience the energy, creativity and cultural impact of hip-hop featuring Ground Zero Crew, Miami's first and most renowned world champion breakdancing crew. The evening will begin with a pre-show activation on Thomson Plaza, inviting guests to connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of hip-hop before the performance. Established in 1996, Ground Zero Crew transformed the local breaking scene and earned international recognition for representing Miami on the global stage. Joined by other Miami hip-hop artists, this electrifying production will showcase the core elements of hip-hop through breaking, music, DJing, emceeing and artistic expression.

SOUNDS AND SPIRIT OF HAITI FEATURING TRADISYON LAKOU LAKAY

May 22, 2027 at 3 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Pay What You Can: Free; $10 suggested

Courtesy / artist management Sounds and Spirit of Haiti - Tradisyon Lakou Lakay

In celebration of Haitian culture, Miami-based dance company Tradisyon Lakou Lakay will captivate audiences with colorful choreography, live music and storytelling that showcase the history, resilience and creativity of the Haitian community. This uplifting performance honors Haiti's enduring legacy while highlighting the cultural contributions that continue to enrich South Florida.

COMMUNITEA DANCE

June 6, 2027 at 4 p.m.

Ziff Ballet Opera House

Free or Pay What You Can

WorldRedEye The tenth annual LGBTQ+ Pride event at the Arsht offers a day filled with live entertainment, fun and community spirit. Previous CommuniTEA festivals included national recording artists, drag stars and local DJs.

The tenth annual LGBTQ+ Pride event at the Arsht offers a day filled with live entertainment, fun and community spirit. Previous CommuniTEA festivals included national recording artists, drag stars and local DJs.

GOSPEL FEST MIAMI

June 19-20, 2027

Knight Concert Hall

Pay What You Can: Free; $10 suggested

Taylor Brown The third annual edition of this weekend-long Arsht festival will feature national recording artists, Miami gospel musicians and the winner of the Arsht Gospel Choir Invitational. Expect discussions about the culture and history of gospel music, as well. Monitor ArshtCenter.org for Gospel Fest Miami announcements.

The third annual edition of this weekend-long Arsht festival will feature national recording artists, Miami gospel musicians and the winner of the Arsht Gospel Choir Invitational. Expect discussions about the culture and history of gospel music, as well. Monitor ArshtCenter.org for Gospel Fest Miami announcements.

AILEYCAMP MIAMI FINAL PERFORMANCE

July 24, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Free or Pay What You Can

Justin Namon AileyCamp Miami celebrates its 19th anniversary season with a presentation featuring ballet, jazz, modern and West African dance and spoken word performed by AileyCampers as the grand finale to their summer experience at the Arsht. AileyCamp Miami is a free, six-week, full-scholarship summer day camp program for students ages 11 to 14 currently enrolled in a Miami-Dade County Public Middle School.

Join AileyCamp Miami as it celebrates its 19th anniversary season with a culminating presentation featuring ballet, jazz, modern and West African dance and spoken word performed by AileyCampers as the grand finale to their summer experience at the Arsht. AileyCamp Miami is a free, six-week, full-scholarship summer day camp program for students ages 11 to 14 currently enrolled in a Miami-Dade County Public Middle School. Using dance as a vehicle for developing self-esteem, creative expression and imagination, AileyCamp Miami at the Arsht is offered in partnership with the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. Applications for AileyCamp Miami 2027 will open January 4, 2027. Info here.

ART + MIND DAY

August 7, 2027 at 11 a.m.

Ziff Ballet Opera House and Knight Concert Hall

Free or Pay What You Can

Sergi Alexander/Sergi Alexander / Eyeworks Produ / https://eyeworksproduction.com Art & Mind Day 2024. This annual Arsht event offers music, theater, dance, poetry and immersive experiences that connect mind, body and soul.

This annual Arsht event offers music, theater, dance, poetry and immersive experiences that connect mind, body and soul. The day will feature performances, presentations and hands-on workshops led by Miami artists and arts therapists. Guests will be encouraged to connect, self-express, meditate and practice joy through the power of the performing arts.

ARSHT PLUS

Ten performances throughout the season

Free with performance ticket purchase



Taylor Brown Arsht Plus is offered free to ticket holders at select Broadway in Miami, classical music and dance performances, inviting audiences to arrive early for themed interactive experiences that extend the performance beyond the stage. Flamenco Fiesta 2026

Arsht Plus is offered free to ticket holders at select Broadway in Miami, classical music and dance performances, inviting audiences to arrive early for themed interactive experiences that extend the performance beyond the stage. Beginning one hour before curtain, these experiences are designed to deepen audiences’ connection to the art, artists and ideas behind the performance and have included dance lessons, cooking demonstrations, live music and family activities. To learn more about which performances include Arsht Plus, visit here.

