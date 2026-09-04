A culinary throwdown as West Palm Beach's BBQ, Brews and Blues returns to Historic Northwest

West Palm Beach is firing up the grills this weekend at the Heart & Soul Park for the 11th annual BBQ, Brews and Blues. And it's not without its cooking competition.

Located across the street from the legendary jazz venue Sunset Lounge, the festival features live music, a kid's zone, crafts from popular bookstore Rohi’s Readery and a high-stakes BBQ throwdown.

A prize of $2,000 is up for grabs in a culinary competition featuring vendors GA’s Smokin, Earl’s Slow And Low, Simmer Down Bar & Grill, Clark’s BBQ & More, Twisted Smoke, DA KING OF BBQ, A&A Roadside, Eat Da Bone, Third’s and Foster’s.

This free celebration returns Saturday, Sept. 5. A ticketed VIP experience will be available within the Sunset Lounge.

It's one of the city's "most anticipated events of the year," said Angela Poco, Marketing and Community Events Manager.

It’s all part of an ongoing effort to celebrate the rich culture of the Historic Northwest district, a predominantly Black residential neighborhood that has thrived since the late 1920s.

Live performances include internationally known blues artist Selwyn Birchwood, hometown favorites The Derek Mack Band and Miami’s own Kat Riggins.

“For 10 years, BBQ, Brews and Blues has brought our community together for great food, unforgettable music, and family-friendly memories,” said Mayor Keith James.

He refers to the event as "an evening celebrating the flavors, sounds, spirit, and rich community heritage that make the Historic Northwest so special.”

IF YOU GO

What: 11th Annual BBQ, Brews and Blues

When: Saturday, September 5, 2026, from 5 to 9 p.m

Where: Heart & Soul Park (825 N. Rosemary Ave.)

Learn more here