Organizers announce lineup for 25th Miami Short Film Festival. It runs November 13-15

This fall, South Florida’s original short film showcase is celebrating a quarter-century of cinematic storytelling this fall.

The MIAMI short FILM FESTIVAL, in partnership with the Deering Estate, will host its 25th edition from November 13–16, featuring two special screening nights at the Deering Estate Visitor Center Theater on Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15.

According to festival organizers, the multi-day event offers "three days of curated screenings, filmmaker Q&As, special events and networking opportunities, all centered around the art of the short film."

Held across premier local venues — including the Deering Estate, O Cinema, and Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami — the festival continues its long-standing mission to support independent filmmakers. Find a list of films at each venue here.

"As South Florida’s original short film festival, the event continues its mission to spotlight innovative voices and connect audiences with independent cinema in an intimate and dynamic setting," said organizers in a statement.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: MIAMI short FILM FESTIVAL

WHEN: November 13–16

WHERE: O Cinema South Beach, Silverspot Downtown Miami, and the Deering Estate Visitor Center.

Tickets: $20 General Admission | $16 Students, Seniors, and Military (Available online only)

Parking: Free parking in the Visitor Center lot on SW 168th Street, west of 72nd Avenue.

