Chloe Barnett –Producer

Chloe won her first Suncoast Emmy award at the age of 19 with her film Women of the Watershed, currently airing on American Public Television. Chloe is a co-producer of The Reading Reboot and Broken Ground, conducting all of the participant interviews for both films. Chloe has been active in the area of environmental conservation and has served as a Smithsonian Ambassador with the Museum of the American Latino for the past four years. Chloe recently joined the staff of the Ann Storck Center as their Marketing and Events Coordinator. Her thesis film about maternal mortality called "Who Cares for Mom?" was produced in her final year at Florida International University.

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