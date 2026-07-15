Broken Ground is a powerful hour-long documentary that unearths a high-stakes battle as modern development clashes with cultural preservation. As towers of glass and steel rise ever higher into the city skyline, the voices of the indigenous community, scholars, archaeologists and community stakeholders continue to petition the government for the protection of these ancient lands that were once the realm of the Tequesta People.
Scott Barnett - Director
Scott has worked for over thirty years in television production winning 11 Suncoast Emmy Awards for a range of work that includes documentaries, TV Series, content creation along with commercial advertising. His most recent productions include The Reading Reboot with James Patterson, Women of the Watershed, Seminole Pathways, Crossing Overtown and State of Rodeo. He also served as the Showrunner of the children’s program Kid Stew created by James Patterson with South Florida PBS.Scott was recently awarded a Suncoast Emmy award in 2025 for a TV commercial with Orlando Health and he is currently working on a new production about The Florida Highwaymen.
Johanna Vega – Executive Producer
Johanna Vega has an extensive background in film and television working in international markets and recently served as the Executive Producer of The Reading Reboot, Women of the Watershed, Seminole Pathways, Crossing Overtown and State of Rodeo.Johanna’s work garnered multiple Emmy awards and she also served as the Executive Producer on Kid Stew with James Patterson.Johanna is also a certified Yoga instructor as well as a Doctor of Ayurvedic Medicine and continues to promote various wellness initiatives.She is also the Board Chair for Mujeres Latinas, a non-profit focused on mentoring efforts for middle-grade Latino students that includes social work for underrepresented communities in South Florida.
Chloe Barnett –Producer
Chloe won her first Suncoast Emmy award at the age of 19 with her film Women of the Watershed, currently airing on American Public Television. Chloe is a co-producer of The Reading Reboot and Broken Ground, conducting all of the participant interviews for both films. Chloe has been active in the area of environmental conservation and has served as a Smithsonian Ambassador with the Museum of the American Latino for the past four years. Chloe recently joined the staff of the Ann Storck Center as their Marketing and Events Coordinator. Her thesis film about maternal mortality called "Who Cares for Mom?" was produced in her final year at Florida International University.