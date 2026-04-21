Hundreds of South Florida Amazon workers will be laid off

Amazon is closing its Homestead warehouse in July, costing more than 600 jobs.

The company filed a notice with the state, noting 616 positions will be affected when the facility closes July 2.

An Amazon spokesperson told the South Florida Business Journal more than 300 Homestead workers have accepted transfers to other facilities.

The Amazon warehouse opened less than two years ago as a shipping center, but the company has changed strategies for the site. It's closing it temporarily to convert it into a full-scale fulfillment center. That would allow the facility to receive merchandise, store it and ship it out directly to customers.

It is expected to reopen in about two years and none of the workers affected by the announced layoffs are promised their jobs back. "Employee separations resulting from this action are expected to be permanent," Amazon wrote in its WARN Notice that is required by the state. Such a filing is required if a company eliminates a certain number of positions.

The jobs affected by the announcement are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

The bulk of the positions covered by the layoff notice are classified as "Fulfillment Center Associate I" jobs. These are entry-level positions responsible for receiving, picking, packing and loading customer orders. Similar jobs outside of Florida listed at Amazon's job website pay between $18.50 – $20 an hour.

When the $43 million warehouse opened in September 2024, it was the size of 17 football fields and operated around the clock. It was built on 77-acres of land Miami-Dade County owned and sold to Amazon.

Miami-Dade County and Amazon signed an agreement four years earlier in which the company pledged to keep 325 permanent jobs paying at least $32,000 a year for 17 years. "These 325 jobs include, but are not limited to, full-time jobs arising in connection with operation and administration of the distribution facility," the agreement reads. Amazon faces a fine of $8,000 for every job under the promised 325. The county is able to place a lien on the property if the fines are not paid.

County commissioners moved forward with enforcing the agreement at a meeting Monday.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, who represents Homestead supported the action. "“When it comes to the private, for-profit use of county land—the people’s land—promises made must be promises kept,” she said in a press statement. “Amazon made a binding commitment to create and maintain jobs in South Dade. I am simply requiring them to honor it.”

Amazon operates at least three other fulfillment centers in Miami-Dade, including Opa-locka and Sweetwater.

Miami-Dade County's unemployment remains historically low. It was the lowest in the state in February at 2.8%.

