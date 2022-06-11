© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture

11 Miami restaurants earned Michelin stars, and one place earned two

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Connie Ogle
Published June 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Latelier.jpg
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami, which serves French cuisine, is the only Michelin two-star restaurant in Florida.

Miami is now home to many Michelin stars.

On Thursday, the world’s most famous international restaurant rating guide bestowed its coveted stars on restaurants in Florida for the first time, focusing on three cities: Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

Miami emerged with 10 one-star restaurants and one with a two-star rating, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in the Design District. The French restaurant is led by Chef Alain Verzeroli and a team of protégés of the late Joël Robuchon, who held 31 Michelin stars at the time of his death in 2018.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags

Culture restaurantsfine diningLocal Newsnews
Connie Ogle
See stories by Connie Ogle