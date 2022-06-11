11 Miami restaurants earned Michelin stars, and one place earned two

Miami is now home to many Michelin stars.

On Thursday, the world’s most famous international restaurant rating guide bestowed its coveted stars on restaurants in Florida for the first time, focusing on three cities: Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

Miami emerged with 10 one-star restaurants and one with a two-star rating, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in the Design District. The French restaurant is led by Chef Alain Verzeroli and a team of protégés of the late Joël Robuchon, who held 31 Michelin stars at the time of his death in 2018.

