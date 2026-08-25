Miami-Dade County School Board to review future of 27 schools amid sharp enrollment decline

The Miami-Dade County school district is eyeing more than two dozen schools to examine for potential closure.

A document released Tuesday by the Attendance Boundary Committee named 12 schools that are being “reassessed” and 15 that are “under review.”

According to the committee, schools labeled “reassessed” means “a decision has been made to align with the district’s long-term strategic goals and capital plan.”

Schools “under review” are planned to be examined to decide if “continuing operations best serve the educational, operational, and financial interests of the district and its students.”

READ MORE: Ten schools could close next year in Broward County. What to know

Neither of the definitions posed by the committee for the labels mention closures, but with the Miami-Dade School Board recently voting to close or consolidate nine schools, it seems the list could foreshadow such a move.

The latest enrollment numbers in Miami-Dade County Public Schools show there are 18,910 fewer students now compared to the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Fewer students means fewer state funding, impacting academic programming and its budget to fund staff salaries.

School district officials did not immediately respond for comment when contacted by WLRN.

These are the schools on the committee’s "reassessed" list:

Brentwood Elementary in Miami Gardens.

Carol City Middle in Miami Gardens.

Golden Glades Elementary in Miami in Opa-locka.

Lake Stevens Elementary in Opa Locka.

Myrtle Grove Elementary in Miami Gardens.

Lorah Park Elementary in Miami.

Paul L. Dunbar K-8 Center in Miami.

Center for International Education in Homestead.

Greenglade Elementary in Miami.

Hammocks Middle in Miami.

Kendale Elementary in Kendall.

Village Green Elementary in Miami.



The schools on the committee’s "under review" list are: