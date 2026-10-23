Carnegie Mellon names dean and VP of Miami campus. Let's meet him

Carnegie Mellon University has selected a veteran computer scientist, educator and serial entrepreneur to lead its ambitious new Miami campus as it prepares to establish a technology and innovation hub in South Florida.

The university announced that Jignesh Patel will serve as founding dean and vice president of CMU Miami, a new campus unveiled earlier this year and backed by a major philanthropic investment from Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin through Griffin Catalyst.

Patel [pictured above], who currently serves as interim head of Carnegie Mellon’s Computer Science Department within the Kenneth C. Griffin School of Computer Science, will oversee the development of the campus’ academic programs, research strategy and external partnerships. He is also expected to play a key role in recruiting faculty, researchers and students as the university works toward enrolling its first students in 2028, pending regulatory approvals.

In the appointment announcement, Carnegie Mellon President Farnam Jahanian described Patel as a leader positioned to bring the university’s vision for Miami to life.

“CMU Miami represents a bold new chapter for Carnegie Mellon – one grounded in our strengths, animated by our mission and designed to meet the urgency of this moment for higher education, research and innovation. Jignesh Patel is exactly the right leader to help bring this vision to life,” CMU President Farnam Jahanian said in a statement. “His leadership will be essential as we build a campus that reflects the very best of Carnegie Mellon: rigorous, interdisciplinary, entrepreneurial and focused on solving problems that matter.”

Patel has been deeply involved in shaping the new campus since its earliest stages, helping define its academic mission, research portfolio and focus on addressing major societal challenges through interdisciplinary innovation.

The Miami campus is intended to operate as a center where research discoveries can move rapidly from laboratories into real-world applications. University leaders say the isnitiative will combine Carnegie Mellon’s strengths in computer science, artificial intelligence and engineering with partnerships across industry and government.

Griffin, whose financial support made CMU Miami possible, praised Patel’s blend of academic and entrepreneurial experience.

“Dr. Patel is a distinguished scholar and successful entrepreneur who knows how to turn ideas into impact,” Griffin said. “His leadership will accelerate CMU Miami’s rise as a magnet for world-class talent and a powerful engine of discovery for our city and our nation.”

Patel joined Carnegie Mellon in 2023 after faculty appointments at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Michigan. Throughout his career, he has focused on scalable data systems and natural language interfaces for data analysis while earning recognition as both a researcher and teacher.

Beyond academia, Patel has co-founded four startup companies, all of which were ultimately acquired. Among them was Locomatix, a company focused on real-time location data that was acquired by Twitter in 2013. He also helped develop entrepreneurial programs and startup support initiatives in Wisconsin.

Patel said he intends to organize CMU Miami around solving pressing real-world problems while preparing students for a technology-driven future.

“CMU Miami is an opportunity to start with the challenges facing society and figure out how to solve them in the most effective way,” Patel said. “From the foundational research all the way to real-world implementation, that’s what CMU does. That’s what we want to build in Miami.”

The appointment signals an ambitious vision for the South Florida region. With Patel leading the effort, CMU Miami will seek to do more than bring a globally recognized academic name to South Florida. It aims to help build the talent, research and commercialization pipeline that can turn Miami’s technology ambitions into a leading innovation economy.

“We are going to produce the kind of students the world increasingly needs to keep pace with rapid technological advances,” Patel said. “We have always produced critical thinkers and problem-solvers at CMU, and we are doubling down on that.”

This story was originally published by Refresh Miami, a WLRN News partner. Refresh Miami is the oldest and largest tech and startup community in Miami with over 16,000 members.

