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Guess what day is the dirtiest beach day of the year?

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
Volunteers with the Surfrider Foundation collected about 550 pounds of trash on Sunday from beaches in Miami and Deerfield Beach.
Rydon Samaroo
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Surfrider Foundation
Volunteers with the Surfrider Foundation collected about 550 pounds of trash on Sunday from beaches in Miami and Deerfield Beach.

Once the fireworks end, the Fourth of July is usually followed by the dirtiest beach day of the year, according to the Surfrider Foundation's tally of annual clean-ups across the country.

Last year, the environmental group collected more than 50,000 pounds of trash along beaches and coastal waters with the help of 1,400 volunteers.

While cigarette butts typically amount to the most collected item, plastic pollution makes up the bulk of trash. Cups, straws, bags and other plastic items that can harm wildlife accounted for 83% of the trash collected in its most recent annual report in 2024.

Following this year’s festivities in South Florida, more than three dozen Surfrider volunteers turned out Sunday in Miami and Deerfield and collected more than 500 pounds of trash in just three hours.

READ MORE: Miami can expect a wave of plastic pollution from the World Cup, nonprofit warns

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Environment
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
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