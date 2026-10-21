After Sloth World fallout, two Florida lawmakers seek federal ban on wild sloth imports

Federal legislation proposed by two Florida lawmakers, a Democrat and a Republican, would ban the import of wild sloths into the United States.

The proposal announced Tuesday by U.S. Reps. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, and Laurel Lee, R-Hillsborough County, follows public outcry that arose earlier this year over more than 50 animal deaths linked to Orlando's failed Sloth World attraction.

RELATED: Brought to Orlando for 'Sloth World,' wild sloths died by the dozens

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media "Congresswoman Lee and I got together because we said: this isn't just about figuring out how we react to harm that's done, but how we prevent it from happening in the first place," said Congressman Maxwell Frost.

The SLOTHS Act

The proposed SLOTHS Act stands for "Stopping Legalized Organized Trafficking and Harm to Sloths." It would prohibit sloth imports, with limited exceptions for research and conservation-focused breeding programs.

If enacted into law, SLOTHS Act violations could carry civil penalties of up to $20,000. Anyone caught knowingly violating the proposed legislation could face criminal fines of up to $100,000, canceled federal authorizations and a requirement to forfeit any illegally-imported sloths.

"We're talking about fines, we're talking about losing any kind of permits you may have had associated with it," Frost said. "And it gives local prosecutors the ability to seek charges, depending on what happened, because you'd be breaking federal law."

As of now, it is legal to import wild sloths into the United States and Florida, where research shows a majority of those imports enter the country. A statewide, temporary ban on sloth imports expired in July, after being enacted in response to the Sloth World fallout.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working on rule changes intended to better protect sloths. One proposed change would raise the minimum age for applicants of permits to own sloths from 16 to 18. Another would require that sloth owners have documented, species-specific experience working with the animals.

Members of the public can weigh in on FWC's proposed changes until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: FWC proposes rule changes after Sloth World, but conservationists say it's not enough

While conservationists have said they support the "direction" of FWC's proposed changes, they maintain they don't go far enough. State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, called the agency's proposed changes "very modest."

"We want to see stronger rulemaking from FWC," Eskamani said. "They have told us that they don't have the ability to permanently ban importation. … The state of Florida declined to take leadership on that, saying they needed the federal government to act instead."

Eskamani said it would be "transformational" if the proposed SLOTHS Act were to become law. "We already know how to stop it, if we have the law to do so."

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Rebecca Cliffe of the Sloth Conservation Foundation (left) and Sam Trull of The Sloth Institute joined Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani for Tuesday's press conference.

Eskamani, two renowned sloth scientists and a representative for the International Fund for Animal Welfare joined Frost and Lee for Tuesday's press conference announcing the SLOTHS Act, held at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. The announcement coincided with International Sloth Day .

Sensitive sloths and next steps

The zoo originally took in 13 sloths from the failed Sloth World attraction. All arrived in poor condition, and five ultimately died. Eight sloths remain in the zoo's care, out of public view; they're reportedly stable and generally doing well.

Courtesy image / Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens Pearl, one of eight sloths remaining in the care of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford, enjoys a crunchy green snack.

"We know that the trauma is still with some of them, some more than others," zoo CEO Richard Glover said Tuesday. "But overall, they're stable and they're doing well. And we're hopeful that we'll continue that path with the eight we've got."

Experts say sloths are very sensitive and do not respond well to stress, making it very difficult to transport them safely. The animals do not often thrive in captivity, in part because they depend on a very specific diet of fresh rainforest leaves to survive.

At least 21 of the sloths intended for Sloth World died at an Orange County warehouse that was "not ready to receive the sloths," according to FWC records. In speaking with Sloth World's owners, FWC inspectors learned the warehouse "had no water and no electricity" several days before the sloths' scheduled arrival — but "it was too late to cancel the shipment."

The deaths of at least 57 animals linked to Sloth World were "the result of multiple contributing factors affecting the overall health and survivability of the animals – and not a criminal act," according to an investigation by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: OCSO finds 'no evidence' criminal act caused dozens of sloth deaths

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Republican Congresswoman Laurel Lee represents parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.

On Tuesday, Lee said the proposed SLOTHS Act is meant to address some existing gaps in animal welfare law.

"As a former judge, I understand the importance of enforcing the law as it is written," Lee said. "So this case raised an important question: Are our existing laws doing enough to prevent this kind of harm in the first place? Congressman Frost and I believe that the answer to that question is no."

Lee, who represents parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties, said the SLOTHS Act is not meant to interfere with "responsible zoos or conservation work."

"We are making a distinction between serious science-based animal care and an industry that puts vulnerable wildlife at risk," Lee said, to applause.

The bill's language specifies that zoos and other facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — like the Central Florida Zoo — would be "covered institutions" not subject to the sloth import ban.

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