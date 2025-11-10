Miami mayor frontrunners to join League of Women Voters candidate forum

The City of Miami’s mayoral election is headed to a runoff, and voters will get a chance to ask questions to the two frontrunners directly this week.

The League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade will hold a candidate forum Thursday that candidates Emilio Gonzalez and Eileen Higgins are slated to attend.

Marisol Zenteno, the League's president, said attendees are invited to send in questions for the two mayoral hopefuls — and some themes have arisen from the questions that have already come in.

"People are concerned between housing affordability to transportation to potholes in the streets and business owners," Zenteno told WLRN. "I'm hoping [the candidates] will be transparent and honest with addressing community concerns."

The event is co-sponsored by the ACLU of Florida Miami Shenandoah Neighborhood Association, One Grove Alliance and The Allapattah Collaborative Community Development Corporation (ACDC).

Zenteno said voters can visit Vote411.org to see the candidate's responses to forum questions by searching for the Miami mayor race.

The event is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13 at Miami Dade College's Koubek Center.

