Historic Yaeger Clinic in Liberty City to become affordable housing and community hub

On a site long known in Liberty City for healing, childbirth and community care, elected officials, developers, longtime residents and members of the Yaeger family gathered last Wednesday to break ground on Yaeger Plaza, a $60 million mixed-use affordable housing development set to bring new life to a historic community landmark.

Located at 1177 N.W. 62nd St., the project will deliver 135 apartment homes for income-qualified families across a range of affordability levels. But speakers said the development represents more than housing; it continues a family legacy rooted in medicine, education, entrepreneurship and service.

The project, led by The Integral Group, will rise on the site of the historic Yaeger Clinic, established by integrative medicine pioneers Dr. Carl E. Yaeger Sr. and Dr. Carl Yaeger Jr., who served the neighborhood since 1958.

“I’m truly honored and blessed to share this day with you,” said Ivan Yaeger, CEO of The Yaeger Companies and the youngest son of Dr. Carl Yaeger Jr. “Not only is it a legacy, but also the realization of a dream that will positively affect our community for future generations.”

The Integral Group Renderings of Yaeger Plaza.

A clinic with roots in Liberty City

The Yaeger family legacy dates back to the late 1800s, starting with real estate. The transition to healthcare began in 1926 when Yaeger Sr., opened the first Yaeger Clinic in Long Island, N.Y., later expanding into other states. Its impact in Miami began in 1955, when Yaeger Sr. and his son relocated and opened a clinic just blocks from the current site.

“After a few years, they outgrew that space, and they decided to purchase the building that sat on the spot, right over there,” Ivan said, signaling the plot of land where shovels lay, “and it was a two-story building that became the Yaeger Clinic.”

At its peak, the clinic provided family medicine, chiropractic care, OB-GYN services, physical therapy and minor surgery. Patients came not only from Liberty City and across Miami, but from as far as Georgia and the Bahamas.

“They also delivered over 400 babies in the second floor of the maternity ward,” Ivan said, asking attendees to raise their hands if they were born there. “Over the years, over 100,000 patients were served, including heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali and Grammy-winning artist Betty Wright.”

The Yaeger Companies Dr. Carl Yaeger Sr. with staff at the Yaeger Clinic in 1945.

Elaine Black, president of the Liberty City Community Revitalization Trust, said the clinic held special significance during segregation, when access to care was limited for Black residents.

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“The Yaeger Clinic has been here for generations,” Black said. “Many people born in this community were actually born right there at the Yaeger Clinic. At the time, Black people [living in Liberty Square] were not allowed to cross over here, so even though the clinic was within walking distance, they actually had to go around this whole area in order to come to the clinic.”

She said Dr. Yaeger’s mission was to ensure residents received “the best care possible.”

After his father died in 1971, Dr. Yaeger Jr. continued operating the clinic until 2005.

From clinic to mixed-use vision

“Dad and Granddad selected this property with a dream of someday redeveloping it as a larger facility,” Ivan said.

Over time, the site expanded, including with the addition of workforce housing on the second floor during the 1970s and 1980s. Later in the ‘90s, office space was added for the Yaeger Companies, which includes the clinic; Ivan’s company,Yaeger Innovative Products Corporation (Y.I.P. Corp.); and the Yaeger Foundation.

“The space was the site of many things, such as manufacturing of our prosthetic arms, also consulting for patents, trademarks and copyrights for inventors, and pediatric services,” said Ivan, himself an inventor who gained fame for developing a bionic arm in the seventh grade, later patented as the Yaeger arm.

Ivan eventually envisioned something greater for the site.

“In 1998, God blessed me with a vision: a mixed-use development, to be called Yaeger Plaza,” he said.

He worked alongside his parents and the Yaeger Foundation, which spearheaded the effort. But the road to the groundbreaking was not easy.

“What followed was a winding road, frequent concept revisions, regulatory hurdles, relentless pursuit of collaborations that were viable and would be in concert with our overall vision,” he said. “We also had to weather the storms of global crises, such as the pandemic and the financial crash of 2008.”

A key figure in advancing the project was Black, who worked with the Yaeger family for years on the clinic's future.

“[Dr. Yaeger Jr.'s] whole objective was to ensure that our local residents got the best care possible, and he wanted to also ensure that there was some memorial to what he thought was important,” Black said.

These conversations ensured the new development would honor the clinic’s legacy with a museum while meeting modern community needs.

The Yaeger Companies The former Yaeger CLinic has been demolished to make way for the new project, Yaeger Plaza.

Black eventually connected Ivan with Kareem Brantley, president of the Florida and Caribbean Community Development Division at The Integral Group, helping bring the long-envisioned project closer to reality.

“Fast forward, I needed some projects to jump-start this operation called Integral Florida,” Brantley said. “So now, almost 20 years later, here we are during the process.”

For City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, supporting the project was an easy decision.

“This project was a no-brainer for me,” King said. “It was one of the first projects that I funded when I got elected.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the development reflects both the county’s push for housing and the Yaegers’ Liberty City legacy.

“This one is very special,” Levine Cava said. “This is more than a project just for this district.”

More than housing

Yaeger Plaza is slated for completion in late 2027. The development will deliver 135 apartment homes for income-qualified families, including a dedicated floor for disabled veterans and seniors.

“The Yaeger Plaza will continue its mission of providing essential services for the community. The new Yaeger Clinic will continue providing comprehensive services and collaboration with healthcare providers,” Ivan said, adding that the center will offer preventative medicine, dental and maternity care.

The site will also feature ground-floor retail, wellness areas, green space, and a center for the Yaeger Foundation’s STEM programming.

“Our award-winning 'Technology Leaders Initiative' workshops will engage students in creating bionic hands, printing inventions, and exploring entrepreneurial ventures,” Ivan said. “Plaza programs will help students increase their academic performance and discover pathways to economic success in this economy that is driven by tech.”

Facing MLK Boulevard, a new museum will incorporate the facade of the original 1958 clinic. It will house archives and vintage medical equipment from 1900-1980, honoring minority healthcare pioneers.

Black emphasized the importance of this historical anchor in Liberty City.

“It would allow people to have a place that they can come to learn about the history,” she said. “Because otherwise they won’t know about the history of Liberty City.”

At the groundbreaking, Brantley described the event as a milestone of trust.

“Today is more than putting a shovel in the ground,” he said. “It’s about a partnership, vision, and a shared commitment to building something meaningful for this community.”

For Ivan, the moment bridged the past and future.

“To paraphrase a popular saying,” he told the crowd, “it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to build a building.”