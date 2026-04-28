Tax Collector settles with Broward Inspector General, admits wrongdoing

The Broward Office of the Inspector General has reached a settlement with Broward County Tax Collector Abbey Ajayi over charges that Ajayi improperly used county resources while running for office in 2024.

A complaint filed by the OIG in February was seeking a $10,000 fine and a public reprimand or censure for the violations. Instead the sides have settled for a $4,000 fine and Ajayi admitting liability.

Ajayi, Broward’s first elected tax collector, was an employee of the county during her race. She worked as operation manager for the county’s Records, Taxes and Treasury division. She appeared in two video podcasts from her county office while campaigning. She also used her county email to conduct campaign business. Both are violations of county law.

The OIG released a report accusing Ajayi of the violations in May of 2025 and referred the case to the Florida Elections Commission. The FEC could not confirm or deny a separate investigation was ongoing. The OIG then filed its formal complaint in February.

READ MORE: Broward Inspector General lodges complaint against Tax Collector for campaign violations

Ajayi’s first podcast appearance, an episode of The Adams Brothers Podcast took place on Wednesday, March 26, 2024, at 6 p.m.— after work hours. Near the end of the video Ajayi directs listeners to donate to her campaign. Soliciting donations within a government-owned property is a violation of state law.

The other, an episode of the podcast Time Out 360 was recorded Friday, March 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. — during work hours. The OIG report reviewed Ajayi’s timecard and noted that she did not request time off, meaning she was on the clock during that podcast appearance. While she did not solicit donations during this appearance, she did answer questions about changes she would make if elected. Campaigning for public office during work hours is also a violation of state law.

Ajayi also used her county email 44 times to forward scripts, candidate questionnaires and to facilitate her appearances on both the Adams Brothers and Time Out 360 podcasts. These instances violate a county law that forbids the use of county resources for campaigning.

Ajayi was made aware of these laws when she began her campaign. After announcing her candidacy, Thomas Kennedy, the director of Broward’s Records, Taxes and Treasury division, sent Ajayi a memo entitled. “RE: Rules and Regulations for County Employees Seeking Elected Office.” Attached were the relevant rules and regulations from the Broward County Human Resources Handbook and the County Code that deal with employees running for public office — including the rules and regulations Ajayi is accused of violating.

