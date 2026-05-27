Secret park deal, E.R. Bradley's controversy heat up West Palm Beach mayoral election

Ten months before the election to replace West Palm Beach's outgoing mayor, a hot-button issue has already emerged involving an iconic waterfront restaurant and closed-door plans between a prominent developer and the city.

The Palm Beach Post revealed that Mayor Keith James and developer Related Ross quietly planned for months to transform a swath of Flagler Drive into a lawn reminiscent of Central Park in New York City. The owners of popular E.R. Bradley's Saloon, whose land the proposal includes, said the mayor threatened them with eminent domain.

Gregg Weiss, a Palm Beach County commissioner and candidate for mayor, recently sent out campaign mailers decrying the lack of transparency under James.

"The plan was worked out behind closed doors with (James') special assistant and the city's biggest developer — no public hearings, no traffic studies, no chance for neighbors to weigh in," the mailer dated May 13 said.

Mailer from the Gregg Weiss campaign for West Palm Beach mayor

Aaron Moreno, a new entrant into the race and a construction professional, said the current mayor's office regularly makes decisions behind closed doors.

"The attempt at a back room deal about E.R. Bradley’s is yet another example of the lack of transparency coming from the mayor’s office. Our community deserves transparency in all issues, but particularly when it will impact our community in such a large way as changing our waterfront," Moreno wrote in a statement to WLRN.

Christina Lambert is a current city commissioner and is considered a frontrunner in the March 2027 election for mayor. She has raised $1 million in campaign funds ahead of the race.

READ MORE: Money flows in West Palm Beach mayor’s race

The Post revealed that Lambert sat in on a private meeting between the mayor, Ross and Bradley's to talk about the plan. Lambert said she was not involved in the negotiations.

“I believe strongly in transparency and inclusiveness in all projects if elected Mayor, and I would never support the use of eminent domain," Lambert wrote in a statement to WLRN.

"Any potential changes involving the park or surrounding roads would require formal studies, public hearings, and votes by the City Commission, and all discussions to date were simply part of an early feasibility process that was always intended to include extensive community input," she continued.

Lambert criticized Weiss' mailer.

"Unfortunately, my opponent is choosing to use this issue for political attacks designed to create fear and mistrust among voters because that is all he can do to try and win his next political job," Lambert wrote.

After the park plan and eminent domain threat spilled into public view, James released a YouTube video stating that the city was not considering using eminent domain to take Bradley's land.

"Early exploratory conversations were held with a small number of property owners to better understand potential opportunities," James explained in the conciliatory video address.

"Like any project of this scale, it will move through a full and transparent public process with opportunities for community input every step of the way," he added.

The uproar that's followed the Bradley's controversy follows years of increased development in the city. James has worked closely with Related Ross and its billionaire owner, Stephen Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins football team.

Related Ross is the city's largest developer and downtown commercial landowner. Ross has been involved in efforts to bring a Vanderbilt University campus to town, relocate Wells Fargo's wealth management headquarters and attract the artificial intelligence business, ServiceNow.

The city's increased growth has also accelerated an affordability crisis, as housing costs countywide continue to outpace supply and wages, according to the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County.