U.S. Postal Service workers union call on Congress for keeping agency funded, staff protected

Postal workers in South Florida and across the United States staged a protest Tuesday morning demanding increased public funding and legislative protections for the U.S. Postal Service.

As part of the "National Day of Action to Protect our Post Offices," union members gathered at local facilities nationwide and in South Florida to send a direct message to elected officials: “Protect our public post offices and fund them.”

In Miami, members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Local 172, joined with labor leaders from the South Florida AFL-CIO, for a demonstration at the Norland Branch Post Office, 18640 NW 2nd Avenue.

The protests highlight growing concerns among postal employees regarding systemic financial challenges, service reductions, and potential privatization efforts.

In an interview in March, Postmaster General David Steiner told The Associated Press that the agency will run out of cash within a year unless Congress lifts a decades-old cap and allows it to borrow more money. If it doesn’t, the Postal Service might not be able to pay its employees or vendors by February 2027, with potentially dire consequences for mail delivery.

Union leaders say outdated legislative mandates, threats to Vote-by-Mail systems, and shifts toward prioritizing corporate interests pose severe risks to the long-standing public institution.

“Today across the nation, we are standing together because the Postal Service is one of America’s most trusted public institutions,” said Wanda Harris, President of APWU Local 172, in a statement. “Every community depends on it, every postal worker takes pride in continuing to provide universal service to more than 167 million addresses.”

Union organizers called on Congress to enact financial reforms that fortify the agency while preserving public confidence in postal operations.

“Congress should strengthen the post office, not force service cuts or post-office closures,” Harris said.

“Postal workers serve every address, every day, in every community," she added. "A strong Postal Service means stronger communities, a stronger democracy and a stronger America.”