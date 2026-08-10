Miami commissioner warns passage of property tax reduction may spur increase in fees levied by city

The City of Miami's garbage collection fee has remained flat for the past 16 years — but that streak may soon come to an end, according to one city leader.

Commissioner Miguel Gabela, during a live interview Sunday on the Spanish-language show "Prohibido Callarse" on Actualidad Radio, shared his fear that a change in Florida's property tax exemption law could mean increases in fees to pay for regular services like trash collection.

" If this amendment passes, we'll be reducing on one end with property taxes, but you're going to see an increase on the other end with trash fees," Gabela said in Spanish.

The tax change may come if voters approve Florida Amendment 3 in November. The referendum would increase the state's homestead property tax exemption for primary residences from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, and then to $250,000 in 2028. The amendment would also limit what types of services local governments can use property taxes for to specified categories.

READ MORE: Florida policy group rings alarm on higher rents if property tax changes pass

Gabela pointed out that the city has not raised its garbage collection fee from $380 in nearly two decades, and revenue from the fee is not enough to pay for the city's solid waste costs.

"About 60% of our trash operation is subsidized from the general fund. What we receive in trash collection fees is not enough to fund the operations," he said.

Property taxes account for more than half the City of Miami's total revenues, according to the most recent budget proposal for fiscal year 2026-2027.

Despite the expected potential loss of property tax revenue, Mayor Eileen Higgins' current proposal maintains the city's existing tax rate from the past several years.

"This budget reflects what I’ve heard from residents in every corner of Miami: they want a government that is fiscally responsible and serious about delivering results. Miami’s families are managing rising costs, which is why this budget holds the millage rate flat, at its lowest level in 60 years," Higgins stated in her budget proposal. "It is built on sound assumptions and careful planning, with the State’s possible property tax amendment factored into our approach."

The proposal notes the city's expected revenues over the coming year will not keep pace with increases in projected costs.

The city's budget hearings will run through September and October, but the results of the property tax amendment vote won't be known until November. If Amendment 3 passes, the city may face significant budget shortfalls if other fees aren't raised.