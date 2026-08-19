Low voter turnout in South Florida in Tuesday’s Primary Election

More than 1.3 million Floridians voted in person on Tuesday, pushing the primary turnout to just over 25%, according to numbers posted by the Division of Elections.

In South Florida, turnout was even lower.

Broward County had the lowest turnout, at just 16.41%. Miami-Dade , the most populous county in the region, had a 18.97% turnout rate.

Palm Beach and Monroe counties had the highest turnouts in South Florida — at 24.24% and 32.27%, respectively.

The turnout percentages do not include in-person early voting or mail-in ballots.

The overall turnout in the state surpassed the 22% in the 2024 primary that didn’t have the governors and Cabinet races but landed just under the 26% of the 2022 primary.

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This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news. Additional reporting from the News Service of Florida.