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Low voter turnout in South Florida in Tuesday’s Primary Election

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published August 19, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
People walk past a Vote sign.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
People walk past a Vote sign on the first day of early voting in the general election, Oct. 21, 2024, in Miami.

More than 1.3 million Floridians voted in person on Tuesday, pushing the primary turnout to just over 25%, according to numbers posted by the Division of Elections.

In South Florida, turnout was even lower.

Broward County had the lowest turnout, at just 16.41%. Miami-Dade, the most populous county in the region, had a 18.97% turnout rate.

Palm Beach and Monroe counties had the highest turnouts in South Florida — at 24.24% and 32.27%, respectively.

The turnout percentages do not include in-person early voting or mail-in ballots.

The overall turnout in the state surpassed the 22% in the 2024 primary that didn’t have the governors and Cabinet races but landed just under the 26% of the 2022 primary.

READ MORE: Rep. Moskowitz fends off progressive challenger in FL-25 Democratic primary contest

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news. Additional reporting from the News Service of Florida.

Tags
Government & Politics primary electionMiami-Dade CountyBroward CountyPalm Beach CountyMonroe County
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
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