President Trump endorses Republican congressional candidate Casey Askar for Florida's 22nd district

President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Republican congressional candidate Casey Askar, who is competing against Democrat Pia Dandiya for Florida's 22nd district, one of the state's newly drawn congressional maps favoring a Republican.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Casey Askar, who is running to represent the tremendous people of Florida’s 22nd Congressional District!" posted Trump on Truth Social.

The district was redrawn earlier this year when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority Florida Legislature reconfigured the congressional maps to help Trump and Republicans maintain their slim control of the House.

READ MORE: Battle lines drawn in Florida’s 22nd congressional district race over Affordable Care Act

Republicans already hold 20 of Florida’s 28 U.S. House seats. The new voting districts could improve the GOP’s chances to win four additional seats in November.

Dandiya and Askar are competing for a newly drawn congressional district that covers four counties — Palm Beach, Broward, Hendry and Collier. It includes the cities of Wellington and Parkland, then sprawls further west into the rural Hendry and southern Collier County to include Marco Island.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report says the district leans Republican, meaning it favors a GOP candidate. The new district went 55-44% for Trump in 2024, but tilted 51-48% for Biden in 2020.

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Learn more about Democratic congressional candidate Pia Dandiya here.

Learn more about Republican congressional candidate Casey Askar here.