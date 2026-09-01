Trump endorses Republican candidate Scott Singer in competitive congressional race in South Florida

President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican congressional candidate Scott Singer, who is running against U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz for Florida's 25th congressional district, one of the nation’s most competitive races.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Scott Singer, who is running to represent the incredible people of Florida’s 25th Congressional District!" posted Trump on Truth Social.

"Grateful for the endorsement of President @realdonaldtrump

!" Singer wrote on X. He was a three-term mayor of Boca Raton and describe himself as a "America First Republican" on his campaign website.

READ MORE: Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer launches bid for Congress, challenging US Rep. Jared Moskowitz

The district was redrawn earlier this year when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority Florida Legislature reconfigured the congressional maps to help Trump and Republicans maintain their slim control of the House.

Republicans already hold 20 of Florida’s 28 U.S. House seats. The new voting districts could improve the GOP’s chances to win four additional seats in November.

The new 25th congressional district runs along the coast from Palm Beach County down to Miami-Dade, covering part of Delray Beach and moving south to include Pompano Beach, Hallandale and Miami Beach. The previous map only included Broward.

The new district now tilts Republican, having voted 54-45 for Trump in 2024. But it voted 52-47 for Biden in 2020.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up, one of only 21 truly competitive congressional races in the country.

