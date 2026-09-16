Florida GOP endorses Amendment 3 — American Planning Association opposes

Seven weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Florida organizations are taking stands on Amendment 3, which, if approved by 60 % of the voters, would substantially reduce homestead property taxes while simultaneously reducing revenues for local government services.

The Republican Party of Florida on Monday went on the record as supporting the proposal.

“Floridians work hard for what they have. Government should not spend it all and then come back for more,” said RPOF Chairman Evan Power in a written statement. “Amendment 3 puts money back in the pockets of people who own their homes.”

Additionally, the Florida GOP announced support for Amendment 1, intended to strengthen Florida’s rainy-day fund. Gov. Ron DeSantis does not support the amendment, labelling it “foolish” in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA Florida) is opposing the measure. The group says it supports tax relief but opposes how the proposal found its way on the statewide ballot.

“Our concern is that there was a decision made to put it on the ballot without any kind of analysis, without any kind of data to really make a well thought out informed decision,” said Allara Mills-Gutcher, president of the Florida Chapter, in a video interview with the Phoenix.

“We recognize that this [ballot] language was decided in about three days in early June and, since then, we have seen some data come out, looked at Florida TaxWatch’s website to show the implications of this per county, and we are really concerned about making a decision, especially a constitutional decision, without having that data before you make the decision.”

There are approximately 3,000 planners in Florida. While some are general planners, others concentrate on different silos like the environment, transportation, historic preservation, or, in the case of Mills-Gutcher, policy. Some are regional planners, others economic planners.

Comp plans

Florida law requires local governments every seven years to evaluate their comprehensive plans to reflect changes in state requirements since the last comprehensive plans were filed. Mills-Gutcher said she has looked at some communities that haven’t been financially able to evaluate their plans for 10 to 20 years. “So, it’s important to stay on schedule,” she said.

“The state produces that schedule, it’s on their website,” she added. “So, I believe that could be hindered just as we’re choosing between whether or not you’re going to supply your community with adequate police and fire services or work on your comprehensive plan. I would imagine that they would go with police and fire services.”

Amendment 3 would increase Florida’s homestead exemption for non-school property taxes from its existing $50,000 level to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with annual adjustments for inflation beginning in 2029.

The additional exemption would not apply to school district property taxes. According to the research arm of the Florida Legislature, passage of Amendment 3 could reduce revenues by as much as $12 billion annually. That means local governments would have to determine how to make up that funding, if at all.

‘In the background’

Planners are “kind of hidden in the background” until a major project like a data center surfaces, Mills-Gutcher said.

“We make sure that those roadway capacities are adequate. We make sure that water and sewer lines can handle the demand that has been created by additional development. When we update our comprehensive plans, we are required to look out and conduct the analysis for 20 years to make sure that our community can handle the increased population that is forecasted.”

That means adequate parks, emergency services, roads and sidewalks, Mills-Gutcher said.

“Those are some of the many things that we look at as planners when we’re formulating our analysis to create the policies and comprehensive plan that is the map of the growth of the community over the next several years.”

Momentum for passage of the amendment has increased this month. The Florida Realtors trade group announced last week that it had formed a Vote Yes on 3 campaign and put $10 million toward the effort. Also, Gov. DeSantis has said he will now help promote and campaign for the measure, after previously saying he didn’t intend to do so.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

