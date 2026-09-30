Democrat group seeks to mobilize Hispanic voters in key states, including Florida

A national progressive Hispanic group is launching a campaign in Florida and other states to mobilize Latino voters ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Florida is taking center stage in the Hispanic voter push with "Vota con Swing," a World Series watch party aimed at celebrating Puerto Rican culture and engaging the state’s critical Latino electorate. The event is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Kissimmee.

The state has about 3.3 million eligible Latino voters, representing about 20% of all voters in the state.

“Latino voters are not an audience to be reached at the last minute. We are a community that deserves to be heard, informed, and engaged all year long,” said CHC BOLD PAC Chairwoman Linda Sánchez, in a statement.

CHC BOLD PAC is the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which has organized the multi-state RUIDO Vota Tour. The caucus is entirely comprised of Democrats.

The campaign is happening at a time when Hispanic voters nationwide are shifting away from Republicans, according to the latest polls. It's a dramatic turnaround from 2024 when Democrat Kamala Harris won Hispanic voters by an average of seven points. The latest average of polls show that Hispanic likely voters favor Democrats over Republicans on the generic congressional ballot by 35 points, 64-29%.

The CHC, citing polling from Equis Research, found that 63% of those surveyed disapprove of President Donald Trump's job performance and 33% of his 2024 Latino supporters expressing regret or disappointment. But the poll also revealed that 42% of undecided Latino voters feel neither party represents people like them.

The campaign is also doing events in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona, all states with large numbers of Hispanic voters.

Learn more about the campaign here. Obtain tickets to the Oct. 24 Florida event here.

