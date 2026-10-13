Florida Planned Parenthood PAC backs Jolly, Rodríguez, and slate of legislative Democrats for Nov. 3

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC unveiled its official list of state legislative endorsements on Monday for the Nov. 3 elections.

Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Jolly and Democratic Attorney General candidate Jose Javier Rodriguez were the top endorsements for statewide office.

Every candidate named to the slate strongly opposes legislation restricting reproductive options and stands in support of medically appropriate and scientifically based healthcare policies, according to Florida Planned Parenthood PAC. All are Democrats,

“Now, more than ever, Floridians need to elect reproductive rights champions,” said Michelle Grimsley Shindano, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Florida Action, in a statement. “By electing these endorsed candidates, voters will send a powerful message that the attacks on reproductive healthcare in our state must end.”

“Voters can rest assured that by supporting these candidates, they will be selecting leaders who will fight to improve access to reproductive care in our state," Grimsley Shindano said. "We are proud to give them our endorsement."

Two years ago, 57% of Florida voters approved Amendment 4, which would have prevented state lawmakers from passing any law that penalized, prohibited, delayed or restricts abortion until fetal viability, which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks. The state’s restrictive six-week abortion law has been in place since May 2024.

Even though a majority of Florida voters backed Amendment 4, state law requires any constitutional amendment be approved by 60% of voters.

“Floridians are fed up with politicians inserting themselves in our private medical decisions,” Grimsley Shindano said. They made that clear last election, and we know they will once again use the ballot box to speak up for our reproductive freedoms by electing these remarkable candidates in November.”

The complete list of candidates backed by the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC includes:

Statewide Races

Governor & Lieutenant Governor: David Jolly & Gwen Graham



David Jolly & Gwen Graham Attorney General: José Javier Rodríguez



Florida Senate

District 14: Brian Nathan



Brian Nathan District 32: Rosalind Osgood



Rosalind Osgood District 34: Ashley Gantt



Florida House of Representatives