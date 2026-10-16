Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries campaigns with Rodriguez in Pinecrest to help him defeat Salazar

With only weeks left for Nov. 3 midterms, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries made a surprise campaign stop in Miami-Dade County on Friday to boost Democrat Eliott Rodriguez’s bid to unseat three-term Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

The visit — coming just two and a half weeks before Election Day—underscores national Democrats' strategy to challenge Republicans even in traditionally conservative strongholds like Miami-Dade.

"Eliott Rodriguez is an incredibly compelling candidate," Jeffries told NBC News following a campaign stop with Rodriguez at CAO Bakery & Cafe in Pinecrest. "He’s a trusted voice here in South Florida. He’s articulated a set of values and a vision for making life more affordable for the people here in Miami-Dade County and beyond."

"Donald Trump and Republican policies have failed this community, and it is a real opportunity to flip this seat," Jeffries said.

Salazar's campaign did not issue any public statements about Jeffries visit, but on Thursday she appeared at a Community Newspapers breakfast event in Miami where she promoted her record to reform immigration reform and make life more affordable.

READ MORE: Two former news anchors, one seat: Inside the tightening race for Florida’s 27th District

Florida’s 27th District — which includes parts of downtown Miami, Little Havana, Coral Gables, and South Miami — is nearly 75% Hispanic, making it one of the most heavily Hispanic districts in the nation.

Trump carried the district by nearly 15 percentage points two years ago, and both the NBC News Decision Desk and Cook Political Report rate the current congressional race as "lean Republican". Only a few months ago it was considered a safe GOP seat.

In a statement to NBC News, National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said Republicans are confident Salazar will keep her seat.

"Democrats are on defense across the state of Florida, as voters have no interest in their toxic, socialist agenda," O'Toole said. "South Florida families know that Maria Salazar fights tirelessly for them in Washington, and they’ll proudly reelect her in November and reject out of touch radical Eliott Rodriguez."

Earlier this month, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added Rodriguez to the committee’s highly competitive ‘Red to Blue’ program, signaling that the DCCC is investing in his campaign with resources and fundraising support.

Addressing supporters inside CAO Bakery, Jeffries and Rodriguez talked about economic concerns and immigration policy. Jeffries criticized the Trump administration's recent immigration enforcement measures, calling them an "out of control" system that strays from protecting border security.

"We’re committed to making sure that in this great country of ours — a nation of hardworking immigrants who come here to pursue the American dream — immigration enforcement should be fair, it should be just, and it should be humane," Jeffries said with Rodriguez at his side.

Said Rodriguez: "People did not vote for this economy. People did not vote for this immigration policy. And people certainly did not vote for this corruption we are seeing in this country right now."\

"We’re going to relentlessly focus on making life more affordable for everyday Americans, lowering the high costs of groceries, gas and housing, while at the same time fighting to make healthcare affordable for every single American," Jeffries said.

Beyond South Florida, Jeffries’ campaign trail includes stops in battleground districts across Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania as Democrats target the 218 seats required — a net gain of three seats — to secure the majority.