Suspicious letter sent to Wasserman Schultz’s Office amid US wave of election-related mail threats

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Monday reported a suspicious package was sent to her district office in Sunrise and appears possibly connected to a widespread, nationwide wave of intimidating mail sent to public officials and election workers just weeks before Election Day.

Even though initial law enforcement tests returned negative results for hazardous material at the Florida Democrat's office, Wasserman Schultz said law enforcement authorities immediately launched a full investigation because the package was similar to others sent across the country.

"Today, like many other Members of Congress, my district office received a suspicious letter that was clearly designed to intimidate me and my staff," Wasserman Schultz said Monday in a statement. "It will not work."

"Thankfully, Sunrise Police, local first responders, the FBI, and the U.S. Postal Service acted swiftly to ensure the safety of my staff and the other public servants who work in the same building," she said.

"Sadly, this is not the first time my office has received threatening mail," said Wasserman Schultz, who said "improvised explosive devices were sent to prominent Democrats, media, and my office with the same terrorizing goal in mind" during the midterm elections in 2018.

"Such cowardly acts of coercion will not work and have absolutely no place in our politics," she said. "My hope is that all sides will condemn these weak, desperate attempts to bully their opponents. And to be clear, they will not deter me from fully representing my Broward County constituents."

READ MORE: Suspicious mailings to election officials, congressional offices under investigation

The incident at Wasserman Schultz's office coincided with a broader federal investigation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and U.S. Capitol Police. Federal authorities are tracking a series of mailings sent to congressional and election offices nationwide and urging all recipients to treat incoming mail as "potentially hazardous."

An FBI statement confirmed that the bureau and postal inspectors are "investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices."

The statement added: "Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters."

Several other members of Congress experienced similar security scares. Suspicious packages intended for Democratic Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Alex Padilla of California, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York were intercepted by law enforcement before reaching their final destinations.

Beyond Capitol Hill, election offices in multiple states — including Louisiana, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Ohio — were forced to handle packages containing white powder or submit letters for testing. State election officials expressed resolve despite the disruptions.

"Let this be very clear: this incident will not shake us," said Wisconsin elections administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Federal officials echoed those sentiments, promising swift action.

Deputy Postal Inspector Brendan Donahue said "any threat or attack on election officials is unacceptable" as federal agencies work jointly to apprehend those responsible.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.