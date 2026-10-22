Man arrested in Boca Raton after allegedly threatening the life of US Rep. Jared Moskowitz

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement have taken a Boca Raton resident into custody following the suspect's threats against Democratic U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz, the congressman reported Thursday.

The arrest occurred in Boca Raton, just miles from the lawmaker's home, said Moskowitze in a statement release by his congressional office.

FDLE did not respond to WLRN about details of the arrest or the suspect's name.

Said Moskowitz: “A constituent of mine has just been arrested in Boca Raton, just a few miles from my house, for threatening my life. He is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail. I’m grateful to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and local law enforcement for acting quickly to keep my family and me safe.”

This latest alleged threat against Moskowitz comes about two years after Margate police arrested a man near his South Florida home for plotting to kill the congressman.

Margate police, according to media reports and public records at the time, arrested and charged John Lapinski, 41, of Margate, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other gun-related charges, in connection with the incident. The suspect also targeted several Jewish institutions. He was later convicted and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Moskowitz said he and his family have been under heightened security protection, including a law enforcement presence at their home and additional security measures during public appearances.

Moskowitz, a two-term incumbent member of Congress, is seeking a third term in the House. He is being challenged by Republican Scott Singer, the mayor of Boca Raton.

Moskowitz and Singer, both of whom are Jewish, took part in a congressional forum Tuesday night at a synagogue in Boca Raton amid tight security by law enforcement.