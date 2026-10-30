Follow 2026 Midterm Election Night coverage live on WLRN, NPR, and PBS NewsHour

WLRN, NPR and the PBS NewsHour will be providing live coverage of the 2026 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The newsroom staff of WLRN will be teaming up with public radio stations around Florida to bring listeners on air and readers online the latest election results of the top statewide offices, including the governor’s race between the leading candidates Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly.

Other statewide races include Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer and Agriculture and Consumer Services. Statewide ballot questions, including the controversial Amendment 3, will also be covered.

WLRN will also be covering regional congressional elections and municipal elections, from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches.

WLRN, 91.3 FM and its affiliated stations, will be carrying a live Election Night broadcast by NPR. WLRN’s Helen Acevedo will host the election night newscast aired between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Affiliated radio stations include WKWM (91.5 FM) in the Florida Keys and WPBB (104.7 FM) in Palm Beach County.

NPR’s live special election coverage begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 1 a.m. Wednesday. Election coverage will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly and Ailsa Chang (8-10 p.m ET) and Juana Summers and Scott Detrow (10 p.m to 1 am ET). They'll be joined by reporters and correspondents from NPR and the NPR Network, as well as newsmakers and expert observers.