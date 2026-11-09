Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart reelected to Congress in unexpected close race against political newcomer

Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Miami, wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The AP called the race on Monday at 4:32 p.m.

"Thank you," Diaz-Balart posted on X following AP's call on Monday afternoon.

The veteran Cuban-American lawmaker had claimed victory last Wednesday, saying he is "grateful for the opportunity to continue fighting for the hardworking families of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties."

READ MORE: FL-26 update: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart claims victory. Democrat Nicole Locklin says 'race isn't over'

He defeated Democrat Nicole Locklin and a third candidate with no-party-affiliation in a race far closer than expected on Election Night.

Locklin, in a statement made before AP called the race, said she would not concede to Diaz-Balart until all votes were counted.

The Florida Division of Elections website on Monday night showed Diaz-Balart leading the field with 114,578 votes (49.86%), Locklin with 112,874 votes (49.12%) and Deborah Ann Meidinger Hosey, the NPA candidate, with 2,352 votes (1.02%).

With his victory, Díaz-Balart returns to Congress in January for his 13th term. He was first elected in 2002.

The redrawn district continues to include Hialeah, Doral and Miami Lakes. But instead of Collier County, it now includes parts of Pembroke Pines and Miramar, and Southwest Ranches in Broward County.

Locklin crushed Diaz-Balart in Broward, winning by more than 24,000 votes. He, in turn, dominated in Miami-Dade with a winning margin of 25,000 votes that proved to be the difference for him.

Diaz-Balart will be returning to a very different Congress in January — no longer part of a Republican majority but a Republican minority.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress last Tuesday, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s midterm elections laid bare voters’ deep frustrations over high prices, the Iran war and concerns over government corruption.

Democrats hold a commanding 254-163 majority over Republicans, with only 18 races left to be decided, according to the AP.