Kairi Lowery | Fresh Take Florida
Person Page
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The Florida prosecutor's office in Tampa is defending its controversial and unexpected decision to drop a felony criminal case against the man accused of tying his bull terrier dog to a fence in rising waters and abandoning it along I-75 amid an evacuation ahead of a major hurricane.
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Pope Leo's Florida brother: Right-wing politics, edgy social media, and certain his sibling is best man for jobWhen the white smoke poured out of St. Peter's Basilica last week, 73-year-old Port Charlotte resident Louis Prevost learned that his brother — Robert Prevost — had been elected pope.