Miami-Dade, state law enforcement partner to combat human trafficking ahead of World Cup games

Top state and Miami-Dade law enforcement authorities say they will be collaborating to investigate human trafficking throughout the state, especially Miami, in anticipation of the upcoming World Cup games.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Florida’s Attorney General, James Uthmeier, and other local law enforcement officials are holding a news conference Friday afternoon in Miami to talk about their efforts to combat human trafficking. Also participating will be Rodney Barreto, Co-Chair, FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee.

“Experience has shown that these events attract traffickers seeking to make a profit from the bodies of their victims,” said the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office in a statement prior to the news conference.

The World Cup, which takes place in June and July, will feature seven games played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It's expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors to South Florida from around the world.

Miami is among 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup tournament, with 48 nations and 104 games to be played in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The World Cub games begin June 11.

FIFA, which oversees the tournament, announced last August it is testing a new protocol requiring all host committees to develop action plans to protect human rights for the upcoming games.