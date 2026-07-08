Fugitive with Delray Beach ties lands on FBI’s Most Wanted List for $547M Medicare fraud

Federal authorities are hunting for an international fugitive — with ties to Palm Beach County — who has officially been named one of the nation's most wanted white-collar criminals in connection with a massive half-billion-dollar Medicare scam.

The FBI announced this week it is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Khalid Ahmed Satary — an "FBI Most Wanted Fraudster."

Investigators say Satary "has ties or may travel to" Delray Beach, as well as Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jordan; and the Israel/Palestine areas.

Courtesy / FBI The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Khalid Ahmed Satary – an FBI Most Wanted Fraudster.

The FBI describes Satary as the mastermind behind a scheme that preyed on the Medicare program for years and reportedly bilked the federal agency in a $547 million health care fraud conspiracy.

The FBI alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Satary owned and operated multiple diagnostic testing laboratories across the country. The labs allegedly billed the Medicare program for expensive and medically unnecessary genetic tests.

The FBI said in a statement that Satary conspired with dozens of patient recruiters, telemarketing call centers, and telemedicine companies to utilize deceptive marketing campaigns and illegal kickbacks and bribes to generate cancer genetic test samples that reimbursed between $10,000 to $20,000 per sample.

FBI officials added that Satary handed out millions of dollars for illegal kickbacks and bribes to doctors and patient recruiters as part of his alleged scheme.

Satary is the latest high-profile addition to the specialized list from South Florida. The first FBI Miami fugitive to make the Most Wanted Fraudster list was Elaine Escoe, who was last seen in Palm Beach County in June of last year. She is wanted for her alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain more tha m $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The FBI is asking for the public's help in tracking down both fugitives. "Anyone with information about Satary or Escoe is urged to contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)." Tips can also be submitted to local FBI offices, American Embassies or Consulates, or online at tips.fbi.gov.