The accused gunman in the shooting near FAMU's stadium will be charged as an adult

The accused gunman in the shooting that took place over the weekend near Florida A&M University's Bragg Stadium made his first appearance in court Monday.

15-year-old Anthony Rivers III, who officials say will be charged as an adult, faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. During the court appearance, Judge Andrew Sheeran approved a request from the Tallahassee Police Department to seal the arrest records. State Attorney Jack Campbell says that step is necessary since the investigation is ongoing.

"So we can tell whether someone is being truthful with us, we hold some of [the information] back," Campbell says.

He says police are still gathering evidence and talking with witnesses. Campbell urges anyone with information to contact the Tallahassee police department—especially if they have photos or video of the incident.

"Even if you don't realize you caught something on film, even if you don't realize one of your kids or family members saw something that was relevant, we want to understand all of it. We want to get justice for this community," Campbell says.

Campbell says he's only been able to see part of the incident captured on video. He expressed frustration about what he sees as a lack of surveillance cameras operating in the area—something he says is the result of "some of the decisions our leaders have made," which he says have "slowed down our video capabilities."

"I wish I had it all on video. I think this is a real representative example of the fact that we need to recognize that surveillance, particularly in situations like this, is incredibly valuable," Campbell says.

A dozen people were injured during the shooting, including several children. One victim remains in critical condition.

WFSU Intern Roni Graham contributed to this story.



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