Surfside plans 'intimate' memorial event two years after Champlain collapse

Saturday will mark two years since the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside collapsed, perishing the lives of 98 people and producing one of the worst tragedies witnessed in South Florida history.

The town of Surfside plans a series of events to remember the victims, beginning at 1:22 a.m., the time when the disaster began to unfold. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah will light a torch directly across from the site.

At 10 a.m., a memorial event open to the public will take place at nearby Veterans Park.

“This year, we are organizing a more intimate, personal event than the previous year,” Surfside Town Manager Hector Gomez said in a statement.

Pablo Langesfeld, whose 26-year-old daughter, Nicky, was killed in the collapse, together with her husband, Luis Sadovnic, said he would have liked to have been invited to speak at this year's event.

"I did not have no chance to say goodbye," he said. "Last time I saw her was on Father's Day [2021], and it's very sad."

Langesfeld, like others with relatives killed in the collapse, is still looking for "concrete answers and accountability" to explain the cause of the collapse.

Last week, federal investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update on the collapse, saying the swimming pool deck of a beachfront failed to comply with the original building codes and standards, and that there many areas of severe strength deficiency.

Besides design understrength, investigators reported signs of corrosion, misplaced reinforcement and the placement of heavier and additional plant containers on the deck than those in the original plans. These and other factors led to “ critically low margins against failure,” investigators said.

READ MORE: Pool deck in Surfside condo collapse didn't meet standards, NIST says

Another sensitive issue with families of victims is the future of the condo building site.

Dubai-based DAMAC International purchased the 1.8-acre site for $120 million last year, and recently submitted plans for a new luxury condo building. The proposed building, designed by London-based Zaha Hadid Architects, includes 57 units, ranging in size from 4,000 to 9,000 square feet. It would include a business center, event space and two pools.

Surfside officials, however, have said they plan to build a permanent memorial on 88th Street, a short distance from the condo building.

The Langesfelds say they worry a new building will go up before the National Institute of Standards and Technology finishes its investigation and explain what led the building to fail.

Federal investigators said they expect their technical work to be completed by next spring, with a report on the cause and any potential recommendations for updating codes, standards or practices to come in 2025.

"We need to work together with our politicians, our political representatives to make sure this never occurs again," said Martin Langesfeld, Nicky's brother. "We do not build over dead bodies in America. We've seen it in 9/11. We've seen it in the Oklahoma City bombing. We're seeing it where the Las Vegas shooting occurred. They do not build over their bodies. Why would the town of Surfside and Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida allow for a building?"

In 2021, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman approved the sale of the Surfside oceanfront property to a private bidder in order to compensate victims' families and the people who survived.

Langesfeld is circulating a petition to get a memorial on the property itself.

Pablo Langesfeld told WLRN that had he been able to speak at Saturday's event he would have wanted to remind people that they should not take any moment in life for granted.

"You don’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow," Langesfeld said. "Enjoy life as much as you can. Nothing is secure. Hug your family, hug your friends."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.