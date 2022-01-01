Michael McEwen

Michael is a senior at Florida International University studying politics and international relations. He currently serves as the investigations director of the student newspaper, where he began his career in journalism.

Much of his work there has focused on the politics of conflict and development in the Americas, including a longform piece detailing the political upheaval in Haiti in 2021 and an exclusive interview with the Deputy Secretary of State, Brian McKeon.

Prior to joining student media, Michael conducted research relating to human and land rights in Nicaragua, where he interviewed several former Sandinista leaders and contra combatants. He has also spent many summers surfing and climbing mountains across the American west and Mexico.

Originally from Boston, Michael has lived in Miami for four years after relocating from southwest Florida. After graduating, he hopes to report on politics from Latin America and the Caribbean.