Sen. Gillibrand says Democrats must end Iran war, hold Trump accountable. But how?

Updated November 5, 2026 at 9:20 AM EST

Democrats have won back Congress. Now comes the harder question: How much can they actually change with President Trump still in the White House?

"I dare him to veto that," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York told Morning Edition, challenging Trump to reject bipartisan legislation restoring Medicaid coverage.

Gillibrand said Democrats would focus on lowering costs, restoring health care access and ending the war in Iran.

Democrats also face pressure to hold the Trump administration accountable, with new investigative powers and the possibility of a third impeachment.

Asked about impeachment, Gillibrand did not commit to pursuing it.

"We can do both," she said, proposing a ban on stock trading by members of Congress and senior administration officials.

Like other Democrats, Gillibrand cited the war in Iran as a factor in the party's election victories, saying Trump had broken his promise to avoid prolonged wars as the conflict drove up costs.

"We have to end this war in Iran," she said.

Trump acknowledged Wednesday that the war had contributed to Republicans' election losses. But the conflict continues, with Iranian officials warning against renewed U.S. attacks. How Democrats intend to bring the war to an end remains unclear.

In her interview with NPR's A Martínez, Gillibrand also discussed Democrats' gains in Republican states, Trump's ballroom and cuts to food assistance and medical research.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the blue button above.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

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