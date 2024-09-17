Toll increases on Card Sound Road will be enforced starting next month

UPPER KEYS, FL – New toll rates on Card Sound Road will be effective on Oct. 1, 2024. The toll adjustment is following the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

The following rates will take effect on Oct. 1, 2024:

SunPass

$2.08 for two-axle vehicles: cars, pickup trucks, or motorcycles $3.96 for three-axles $1.32 per each additional axle

Toll-By-Plate

$3.12 for two-axle vehicles: cars, pickup trucks, or motorcycles $5.94 for three-axles $1.98 per each additional axle

The toll is completely electronic using Toll-By-Plate, SunPass, or another highway pass like E-Pass or EZ-Pass. No cash is accepted at the toll. The toll helps fund road maintenance costs and future repair and replacement of the five bridges along Card Sound Road.

Two discount programs are available for drivers with a two-axle vehicle and a good-standing SunPass account.

Monthly Discount Program: Drivers do not need to sign up for the monthly discount program and will automatically receive a 40 percent rebate on their SunPass account after any calendar month that 28 or more one-way trips are made through the toll. Annual Pass: The annual pass is for frequent users and allows unlimited travel through the toll. The fee is $520 annually from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025. The annual pass will be available for purchase in December 2024 and January 2025. Additional details on the annual pass program will be released later this year.

For more information on the toll and discount programs, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/cardsoundtoll.]