© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Storm Fernand passing well east of Bermuda, no threat to land

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published August 25, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT
This satellite image proved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Fernand in the Atlantic off the east coast of the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.
AP
/
NOAA
This satellite image proved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Fernand in the Atlantic off the east coast of the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Fernand strengthened Sunday over the open Atlantic Ocean well east of Bermuda.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported Fernand was located some 320 miles (515 kilometers) east of Bermuda by late Sunday. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was headed north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).

READ MORE: 33 years after Hurricane Andrew, how it changed preparedness forever

The hurricane center said Fernand was expected to curl more to the northeast as it moves away from Bermuda. Further strengthening is expected, though forecasters said Fernand would likely begin to weaken Tuesday.

Fernand is far from land, and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.
Tags
Weather Florida News2025 Hurricane Seasontropical storm
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
More On This Topic