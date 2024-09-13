Miami Beach suspends water taxi service

Miami Beach’s water taxis are being suspended, about two months after they started to embark on trips across Biscayne Bay.

In a unanimous vote, the city commission decided to cut the service’s funding. Back in June, the city agreed to subsidize the program at $50,000 per month.

According to the Miami Herald, the Poseidon Ferry, which ran the service, had been experiencing maintenance issues. The Herald also reports that the ferry experienced low ridership, air conditioning issues and mechanical failures.

While the ferry service, which was meant to relieve traffic congestion, is losing its funding, city officials say they may reconsider other versions of the program at a different location.

