Dry Tortugas and Fort Jefferson reopen after Hurricane Helene

The National Park Service has reopened Dry Tortugas National Park and Fort Jefferson.

The park service had closed the islands over the weekend to assess damage after Hurricane Helene.

Ferry and seaplane services have also resumed. Dry Tortugas is made up of remote islands 70 miles from Key West.

NPS officials say there was some beach erosion and minor repairs needed. But most of the recovery work involved cleaning up trash, seagrass and other debris that washed up.

Loggerhead Key remains closed as damages to that island are still being assessed.

