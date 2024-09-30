© 2024 WLRN
Dry Tortugas and Fort Jefferson reopen after Hurricane Helene

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
Photo by Eric Barton

The National Park Service has reopened Dry Tortugas National Park and Fort Jefferson.

The park service had closed the islands over the weekend to assess damage after Hurricane Helene.

Ferry and seaplane services have also resumed. Dry Tortugas is made up of remote islands 70 miles from Key West.

NPS officials say there was some beach erosion and minor repairs needed. But most of the recovery work involved cleaning up trash, seagrass and other debris that washed up.

Loggerhead Key remains closed as damages to that island are still being assessed.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's PM newscast and digital producer.
