Palm Beach County opens shelters following evacuation order

Palm Beach County issued an evacuation order for mobile home residents and those with substantial construction living in flood-prone areas.

At noon today, the county opened five shelters for the general public, plus one that is pet-friendly and one for pre-registered residents who require special accommodations.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County’s Emergency Management Department has also opened a pet-friendly evacuation center for mobile home residents E. Darwin Fuchs Pavillion at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds. Evacuation in Miami-Dade is voluntary.

For transportation or assistance, call 311.

General population shelters



Palm Beach Gardens High School (4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410)

Palm Beach Central High School (8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33411)

Forest Hill High School (6901 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405)

Park Vista High School (7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth Corridor, FL 33467)

Lake Shore Middle School (425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade, FL 33430)

Pet-friendly shelter: West Boynton Recreation Center (6000 Northtree Blvd, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33463)

Special needs shelter: South Florida Fairgrounds (9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411)

