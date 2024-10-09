Palm Beach County opens shelters following evacuation order
Palm Beach County issued an evacuation order for mobile home residents and those with substantial construction living in flood-prone areas.
At noon today, the county opened five shelters for the general public, plus one that is pet-friendly and one for pre-registered residents who require special accommodations.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County’s Emergency Management Department has also opened a pet-friendly evacuation center for mobile home residents E. Darwin Fuchs Pavillion at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds. Evacuation in Miami-Dade is voluntary.
For transportation or assistance, call 311.
General population shelters
- Palm Beach Gardens High School (4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410)
- Palm Beach Central High School (8499 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33411)
- Forest Hill High School (6901 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405)
- Park Vista High School (7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth Corridor, FL 33467)
- Lake Shore Middle School (425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade, FL 33430)
Pet-friendly shelter: West Boynton Recreation Center (6000 Northtree Blvd, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33463)
Special needs shelter: South Florida Fairgrounds (9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411)
