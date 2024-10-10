Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team poised to help Milton relief efforts

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue task force is prepared to go wherever it's needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.



The task force received activation orders yesterday.



Fire Chief Wesley Lebron said the team will be comprised of 106 members.

"We are self contained pretty much with 14 days. We're able to feed ourselves, we have team doctors, we have structural specialists. We respond with swift water assets in case there's any water rescues that need to be made," Lebron said. "We have technical search capabilities in case of any dilapidated or or collapsed buildings."



The task force was deployed to Central Florida just two weeks ago to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Helene.

